Burglar caught on victim’s security camera jailed for 28 months

A 38-year-old Bristol man has been jailed for 28 months after being convicted of burglary and attempted burglary.



Aaron Weeks, of Marksbury Road in Bedminster, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (16 December) having admitted the offences at a previous hearing. He was identified after being caught on one of the victim’s security cameras.

Aaron Weeks





PC Sam Richards, of the Operation Remedy team, said: “Aaron Weeks carried out a burglary and an attempted burglary at separate properties in Parklands Road, Ashton, on Wednesday 27 November.

“He was disturbed by one of the victims who heard noises outside her home. When she later checked her CCTV, the footage showed Weeks trying to break in.

“He’d also carried out a burglary at a neighbouring property and had taken items including a laptop and iPads. A bike was also taken from a garden shed. Fortunately he was also caught on this victim’s security camera and we were able to make a swift identification.

“I hope this sends a clear message out to those engaged in this type of offending that the police and the courts treat burglary offences extremely seriously and if caught you can expect a jail sentence.”

