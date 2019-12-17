Burglar caught on victim’s security camera jailed for 28 months
A 38-year-old Bristol man has been jailed for 28 months after being convicted of burglary and attempted burglary.
Aaron Weeks, of Marksbury Road in Bedminster, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (16 December) having admitted the offences at a previous hearing. He was identified after being caught on one of the victim’s security cameras.
PC Sam Richards, of the Operation Remedy team, said: “Aaron Weeks carried out a burglary and an attempted burglary at separate properties in Parklands Road, Ashton, on Wednesday 27 November.
“He was disturbed by one of the victims who heard noises outside her home. When she later checked her CCTV, the footage showed Weeks trying to break in.
“He’d also carried out a burglary at a neighbouring property and had taken items including a laptop and iPads. A bike was also taken from a garden shed. Fortunately he was also caught on this victim’s security camera and we were able to make a swift identification.
“I hope this sends a clear message out to those engaged in this type of offending that the police and the courts treat burglary offences extremely seriously and if caught you can expect a jail sentence.”
We’d encourage the public to follow this burglary crime prevention advice:
- Lock all your windows and doors every time you leave your house – even if you are just in the garden – and remembering to double lock UPVC doors.
- Keep entrances to your property easily visible by ensuring nearby hedges and trees are well maintained.
- Make sure boundaries to your property – including fencing and walls – are in a good state of repair.
- Ensure any side gates are securely locked to prevent unwanted access to the rear of your property.
- Where possible install a visual burglar alarm and an outside security light, ideally one of which is sensor-activated.
- Remove valuables from view of ground floor windows.
- Remove keys from door locks and store them out of sight.
- Store any high value items such as jewellery and passports in a properly secured and hidden safe or bank vault.
- Where possible, leave radios and lights in your house on a timer to make the property appear occupied
- Consider joining your local Neighbourhood Watch scheme.