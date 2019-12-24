CCTV appeal over phone theft – Bedminster

We’re appealing for help to trace this man who may be able to help an investigation into the theft of a mobile phone.

Do you know this man?

He was in Domino’s in East Street, Bedminster, at around the time of the incident. It happened at about 12.30am on Saturday 28 September, just outside the takeaway.

Two men approached a woman who had been drinking and helped to call her boyfriend to collect her – before one walked off with her Samsung Galaxy A70 mobile phone.

He was described as a slim white man with dark hair, wearing glasses and dark-coloured clothes.

If you recognise the man in the CCTV or have any information which could help the investigation, get in touch quoting reference 5219224175