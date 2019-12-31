CCTV issued as part of Taunton armed robbery inquiry

We’re issuing two CCTV images in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery at a post office in Taunton.

At about 8.50am on Sunday (29 December), a man went into the Staplegrove Post Office in Manor Road and threatened staff with what appeared to be a firearm. No money was handed over and the man left the scene.

An imitation firearm has since been recovered and a 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

We’re appealing for anyone who saw a man wearing the clothing in the images in or around the Staplegrove Post Office on the morning of Sunday 29 December to call us as soon as possible.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219298305. You can also report online via our website here