CCTV released in Bristol high-value burglary inquiry

We’re issuing CCTV footage showing four people we want to identify in connection with a high value burglary in Bristol.

Jewellery and valuables were stolen from a property in Sloan Street, St George, sometime between 8am and 4pm on Thursday 28 November.

Officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries, a review of CCTV footage and forensic enquiries.

We now need to try and identify the four people in the footage below. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219275586.