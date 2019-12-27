Court grants closure order for Bristol flats to tackle anti-social behaviour

A three-month closure order has been granted by magistrates for a block of flats and connecting buildings in Bristol to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

The order means the communal areas of Twinnell House in Stapleton Road, including the connecting Wills Drive Block and Ashman Block, are closed to anyone who is not a resident, permitted guest of a resident, authorised by Bristol City Council, an emergency services worker or the property owner.

Communal areas include stairwells, lifts, corridors, communal rooms, laundry rooms and bin rooms.

The order, made under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, was granted at Bristol Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. Anyone breaching the order may be arrested.

It follows similar closure orders implemented at Lansdowne Court and Croydon House earlier this year.

Police and Bristol City Council worked together to gain the evidence to apply for the closure order to help to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) and crime affecting the people who live in Twinnell House.

A residents’ meeting held in September highlighted concerns around drugs misuse, noisy disturbances and repeated incidents of large groups of people loitering in communal areas and intimidating residents.

Incidents detailed in the closure order application included three drug-related warrants carried out at the premises within the past 12 months, and the discovery of a rucksack in a communal area containing a 12-inch knife and class A drugs (see photo below).

ASB Coordinator Kate Matthews said: “Anti-social Behaviour has been having a significant impact on people living in Twinnell House and the connecting buildings. The closure order was made possible by the support and assistance of local residents and we’re asking them to continue reporting ASB and any breaches of the order to us so we can take the necessary action.”

