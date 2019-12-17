Dashcam appeal after A38 collision, Huntworth

We’re asking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a three-vehicle collision on the A38 at Huntworth at about 7.45am on Friday 13 December.

A white Range Rover, registration VX06 WNJ, was involved in a head-on collision with a dark blue VW Golf. A white BMW 116D was also damaged. Ambulance crews were not required. The driver of the Range Rover left the scene on foot.

​

We arrested a 29-year-old man the following day in Weston-super-Mare on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation.

We’re asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles in the moments beforehand to come forward.

We’d also be keen to hear from you if you have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the investigation. Get in touch, quoting reference 5219286988.