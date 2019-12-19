Extra patrols on the cycle path – Bristol

We’re investigating an incident on the Bristol to Bath railway path at about 7.15pm on Wednesday 18 December.

It happened as a man in his 30s was cycling home from work near Forest Road, Hillfields, Bristol. He was approached by two suspects who blocked his path and demanded he hand over his belongings. In the resulting tussle the victim sustained what is believed to be a knife wound to his leg. He was treated at hospital for injuries not believed life-threatening or life-changing. The offenders fled the scene empty-handed in the direction of Forest Road.

While this is an isolated incident the local neighbourhood team take any such occurrence on the cycle path seriously. We’ll be stepping up our patrols in the area.

We want to hear from you if you see any groups gathering and they are being intimidating, anti-social or blocking the path.

If you think a crime could be or is being committed call 999.

If you have any concerns you would like to raise with us please call 101 and ask to speak with the local neighbourhood team.

If you have any information which could help our investigation into this incident get in touch quoting reference 5219291413.