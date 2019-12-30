Four arrests following stabbing incident in Pill

We’re investigating a serious assault on a 16-year-old boy in Pill.

The victim suffered stab injuries after being assaulted in the Easton Road/North Grove area at around 11am on Sunday 29 December. His injuries are described as serious and he remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

We believe those involved were known to each other and we’ve made four arrests as part of our ongoing investigation.

Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols in the area over the next few days.

If you saw any part of this incident and haven’t yet spoken with the police, or have any other information which could help the inquiry team, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219298351.