Have you seen any of this jewellery?

We’re appealing for the public’s help to find jewellery which was stolen from the Weston-super-Mare area.

Items shown were taken during a burglary.

The incident happened between 1pm and 11.15pm on 16 November from the property in the Castle Batch area near Worle.

We are appealing for anyone who has seen the jewellery or been offered it to contact us.

Additionally, we are appealing to second-hand shops and jewellers to be vigilant and contact us if they are offered any of the items.

Anyone able to help is asked to contact us.