Have you seen missing Kevin Lynch?

We’re appealing for help to trace a man who has been missing since before Christmas.

Kevin Lynch, 45, was last seen on Monday 23 December in the Portishead Marina area.

He was staying at a friend’s house, on a visit from Dublin. Kevin failed to catch his flight home and has not been in contact with his family, friends or workplace since.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of muscular build, with short, dark brown hair and an Irish accent. When last seen he was wearing a long black coat, blue shirt, blue shirt, grey trousers and brogue-style shoes.

Kevin’s disappearance is out of character, especially as he is not familiar with the area.