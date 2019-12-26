Have you seen missing pensioner Victor Ashlee?

We’re growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Victor Ashlee, reported missing from home on Christmas Eve.

Victor, aged 71, usually uses a walking frame but has left his home in Easton, Bristol without it and it’s not clear whether he has necessary medication with him.

He is described as white, about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium to large build. He walks with a stooped back.

This photograph is a few years old and he now has long grey hair, past his shoulders and a more dishevelled appearance.

Victor – if you see this message please get in touch with family or friends or call 101 to let us know you are safe.