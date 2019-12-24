Help us find Curtis Basseng
We’re asking for help to track down Curtis Basseng (pictured above) who is wanted for failing to appear in court and breaching a restraining order.
The 25-year-old is described as white, of slim build with short dark hair and a short beard. He has a tribal symbol and a star tattooed on his neck as well as tattoos of the word “Gramps” and a suit of cards on his right arm.
He’s known to visit the Yate, St George, Speedwell, Kingswood and Fishponds areas.
If you see him, don’t approach him but call 999 straight away.
If you have any other information which could help officers to find him, ring 101 quoting reference 5219255373.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.