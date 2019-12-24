Help us find Curtis Basseng

We’re asking for help to track down Curtis Basseng (pictured above) who is wanted for failing to appear in court and breaching a restraining order.

The 25-year-old is described as white, of slim build with short dark hair and a short beard. He has a tribal symbol and a star tattooed on his neck as well as tattoos of the word “Gramps” and a suit of cards on his right arm.

He’s known to visit the Yate, St George, Speedwell, Kingswood and Fishponds areas.