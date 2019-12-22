Householders asked to check garden outbuildings for missing person

Concern is growing for 54-year-old Kevin Rhodes, who has been missing for five days.

Searches throughout South Somerset and in Dorset have been unsuccessful.

And now people who live in the Henstridge area are being asked to check garden outbuildings, garages and sheds, just in case Kevin has taken refuge from the poor weather that has affected the south west.

He has been missing since Tuesday night. Kevin was driving to a business meeting in South Wales on Tuesday (17 December) and spoke to someone at about 8.30pm. When he did not turn up for a business meeting the following morning at 8am, his business partner alerted the police.



Later that day Kevin’s car – a Maserati – was found by the side of the road near to the entrance of Henstridge airfield at about 1.45pm.



Kevin is described as a white man, of large build, with grey coloured short hair and a fair complexion. It is not known what Kevin was wearing at the time he went missing. There is also concern for the condition of his health.

It is believed he could be in the South Somerset or Dorset area.

It is possible that he may have become confused and taken shelter against the poor weather. We would appeal to householders in the Henstridge and surrounding area to check sheds, garages and garden outbuildings to ensure Kevin has not taken shelter.



We would like Kevin, or anyone spotting him to contact us.