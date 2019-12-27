Jail for man who attacked an off-duty police officer in Bristol

A 22-year-old man has been jailed after admitting attacking an off-duty police officer in Bristol.

Misbah Malik, of no fixed address, attacked the officer when he tried to resolve a dispute Malik was having with two other women in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol, at about 4am on Sunday 28 April.

The officer suffered a broken jaw after being punched in the face and needed surgery as a result.

Malik, who ran off after the attack, admitted a charge of causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 20 December.

The 12-month sentence will run consecutively with a jail term Malik is already serving for a separate drugs-related offence.