Man charged following Bristol terrorism arrest

A 33-year-old man arrested in Bristol last week was yesterday (16 Dec) charged with terrorism offences, following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing South West (CTPSW).

Sohaib Embarek, of no fixed abode, was charged with five counts of possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act (2000).

Embarek was remanded and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today (17 Dec).

On Monday, 9 December, officers from CTPSE and CTPSW arrested a man on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41b of the Terrorism ACT (2000). This followed a pre-planned warrant at a residential address in the Clifton area of the city.