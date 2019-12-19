Man comes forward after CCTV appeal

A man is due to be voluntarily interviewed after a woman was verbally abused in a Weston-super-Mare street.

The incident happened at about 4pm on Thursday 28 November in Alexandra Parade, while the 35-year-old woman was with her baby.

She had intervened after seeing a man being verbally abusive to a teenage boy and called police after the man turned on her.

A man came forward after we issued a CCTV image in an appeal to trace him.

We’d like to thank everyone who shared the appeal or contacted us with information.