Man in hospital after assault – Yeovil
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a serious assault which has left a man in hospital.
It happened in Stars Lane, Yeovil, at about 2.15am on Friday 13 December. A 33-year-old man was knocked unconscious near the zebra crossing after being punched and falling to the ground.
He remains in hospital with a substantial head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening.
Two men were arrested soon afterwards on suspicion of assault. They were both later released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.
Our investigation continues and we’re still keen to hear from you if you have information which could help. Get in touch quoting reference 5219286865.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219286865
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.