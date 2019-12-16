Man in hospital after assault – Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a serious assault which has left a man in hospital.

It happened in Stars Lane, Yeovil, at about 2.15am on Friday 13 December. A 33-year-old man was knocked unconscious near the zebra crossing after being punched and falling to the ground.

He remains in hospital with a substantial head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men were arrested soon afterwards on suspicion of assault. They were both later released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.

Our investigation continues and we’re still keen to hear from you if you have information which could help. Get in touch quoting reference 5219286865.