Man remains under arrest as searches continue at Bristol property

We’re continuing to carry out searches at a property in the Southmead area of Bristol following an investigation into the possession of offensive weapons.

The cordon has been reduced and is just affecting the property in Shetland Road where the searches are taking place.

Due to the nature of the items already seized, the Explosives Ordnance Disposal unit (EOD) will be involved in the further searches taking place today to provide their expert support and advice. This may mean the cordon is again extended to the immediate neighbouring property but we will keep residents fully updated.

A 38-year-old man was arrested yesterday and he remains in police custody for further questioning.

We’d like to reiterate this isn’t being treated as a terrorist-related incident.

Officers from the neighbourhood team are carrying out extra reassurance patrols and will be on hand to speak to any residents who have worries or concerns and we’d like to apologise for any further disruption today.