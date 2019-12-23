Officer dismissed after misconduct hearing

A police officer has been dismissed following a misconduct hearing held at Police Headquarters last week.



During the hearing it was alleged the officer, who the independent legally qualified chair ruled should remain anonymous, breached the standards of professional behaviour by abusing his position during and following a disagreement with staff at a Sports Direct shop.



On 28 August 2018 the officer attempted to buy two basketballs from the shop but was told one was lost property and wasn’t for sale.



In response, he told a member of staff he had a right to the ball having found it and after producing his warrant card, directed they take the ball to a police station.



The following day, another member of staff took the ball to a police station where he made a complaint about the officer’s conduct.



When the officer was made aware of the complaint against him he informed his line manager he wanted to raise crimes of theft and threatening behaviour against the member of staff.



The misconduct panel concluded the officer’s conduct in the shop was bullying, intimidating and an abuse of his position as a police officer and that his accusations of criminal wrongdoing by the member of staff were dishonest and malicious.



Superintendent Simon Wilstead, head of Professional Standards, said: “Holding the office of Constable brings with it significant responsibilities and powers. This case is a reminder of the need for police officers to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and integrity both on and off duty.”