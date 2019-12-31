Teenager charged following stabbing incident in Pill

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an incident in which another teenager was stabbed in Pill.

The teenager, who’s due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife/bladed article in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the Easton Road/North Grove area of Pill on Sunday 29 December.

Three other people arrested in connection with this investigation have been released on conditional bail.