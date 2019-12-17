Teenager charged with Bristol murder

We’ve charged a 14-year-old boy with the murder of Tyrone Hayman.

Seventeen-year-old Tyrone died in hospital on Saturday (14 December) following an incident at a property on Parson Street, Bristol.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

The 14-year-old remains in custody and will appear before Bristol Youth Court tomorrow (Wednesday, 18 December).

Detective Inspector Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and assistance during this investigation.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Tyrone’s family at what is undoubtedly a difficult time and we will continue to support them in any way we can.”