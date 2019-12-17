Teenager due in court in connection with three separate knife attacks

A 17-year-old boy was last night charged with six offences in connection with three separate knife attacks in Bristol.

He has been charged with attempted murder, GBH, aggravated burglary and three counts of possession of a bladed article.

The attempted murder charge relates to an attack on a 52-year-old man at an address on Caledonia Place, Clifton, on 30 October in which the victim was stabbed multiple times.

The GBH relates to an attack on a 39-year-old man on Whiteladies Road, Clifton, on 20 November in which the victim suffered a slash wound to the face.

The aggravated burglary relates to an incident at an address on Evans Road, Redland, on 21 November in which a man attempted to attack a 22-year-old woman with a knife.

The teenager was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, 17 December).