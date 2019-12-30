Witnesses sought after fight – Taunton

We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed a fight at McDonalds in Hankridge, Taunton, at about 12.45am on Saturday 28 December.

An 18-year-old man was assaulted and left with cuts and bruises in the incident. He did not require hospital treatment.

Officers arrested two people who were later released under investigation. A third suspect was interviewed voluntarily following hospital treatment. All are aged under 18.

We’re now asking for witnesses to come forward – especially those in these images. It’s thought the man in the left-hand image tried to stop the fight.

The people in the middle image were outside and the man in the right-hand image is one of the group who was asked to help get an injured man into a car.

We want to hear from these witnesses and anyone else who may have seen or heard anything either inside or outside the restaurant.

If you can help, get in touch quoting reference 5219297567.