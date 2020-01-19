19 year old man charged over drug offences

A 19 year old man was arrested from an address on Whitley Close in Yate, South Gloucestershire yesterday (Wednesday 8 January) under suspicion of dealing drugs in the area.

Hassan Nasser, from Walsall, was today (Thursday 9 January) charged with two accounts of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Nasser was also charged with possession of criminal property amounting to between £100 and £200 in cash.

Nasser has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Friday 10 January 2020.