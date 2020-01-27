Appeal after boys robbed of bikes – Staple Hill

We’re asking for help after three push bikes were stolen from children in Page Park, Staple Hill.

It happened at about 5.15pm on Thursday 23 January. A group of boys aged between 11 and 13 were cycling in the park when three older boys came up to them.

The older boys took three bicycles off the younger ones, pushing one of them. No one was hurt, but officers are investigating the incident as a robbery.

The boys did the right thing by flagging down a patrolling police car and reporting the incident immediately. We contacted their parents and searched the area for the offenders but found no trace of them.

The suspects are described as being in their late teens, wearing black padded jackets and with their faces covered.

The stolen bikes are:

A bright yellow and green Diamond Back mountain bike A red and luminous green Voodoo Hoodoo mountain bike with a green saddle (pictured) A silver Mafia Bomma mountain bike. It has rear pegs with blue tape, a suede saddle and white slick tyres

If you can help, get in touch quoting reference 5220019097.

You can also pass on information online through www.fearless.org. They’ll never ask who you are.