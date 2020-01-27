Appeal after police officer carried on car bonnet – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses after a plain-clothed police officer was carried on the bonnet of a car.

It happened in Chapel Street, Bristol, between 8pm and 8.45pm on Friday 17 January.

The British Transport Police officer was walking along the road when he was called over by a man in a new silver-coloured VW Passat estate. After he identified himself as a police officer the man drove away, carrying him on the bonnet.

The officer fell from the car near to the junction with Camwal Road and the man drove off. Thankfully the PC was not badly hurt in the incident.

The driver was in his late 20s or early 30s, with a rounded face and “chubby” build. He was described as of Asian appearance, clean shaven with dark hair. He was smartly dressed in a white or cream-coloured shirt.

If you saw the incident or have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220013464.