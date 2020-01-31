Appeal after unprovoked assault on bus

We are releasing CCTV footage to help us identify a man in connection with an assault on a bus in Bristol.

A woman, in her 20s, was travelling on the top deck of a T2 bus towards Cribbs Causeway on Saturday 21 December at about 2.40pm.

A man asked to sit next to her, but after she refused, he punched her. The woman suffered minor facial injuries.

CCTV images show a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident get off the bus at the Northville Road stop, in Gloucester Road North. He then continued on foot along Northville Road.

He is described as mixed race, approximately 6ft tall and aged 30-40 years old. He was wearing a black woollen hat and a green/khaki jacket. He is described as being of a big build, with a beard or stubble and the trousers he was wearing had two white hoops run across the shins.

Anybody with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler reference number 5219293767.