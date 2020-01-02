Appeal for help following car incident in Yeovil

We’re appealing for help following an incident in Yeovil.

It happened at about 6pm on 11 December at the junction of Alexander Road and Rosebery Avenue.

A black car – possibly a BMW – stopped in front of a blue Ford Focus, being driven by a woman.

The driver of the black car got out of the vehicle and smashed the wing mirror on the victim’s car before driving off along Alexander Road.

The suspect is described as a man with dark medium length hair and a dark beard. He was wearing dark clothing.

After the incident a man and woman approached the victim and asked if she was alright.

We are keen to contact this couple who may have useful information to help our enquiries into the incident.

We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have information to help us, particularly any mobile footage of the incident, which only lasted about half a minute.

If you are able to help, please contact us.