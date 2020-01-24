Appeal for information after theft of war medals in Nailsea

We are appealing to members of the public for information following a burglary in Nailsea in which war medals and a significant amount of jewellery were stolen.

The incident occurred at a property on Vynes Way at about 6.30pm on Monday 20 January. The suspects have gone around the back and gained entry by smashing the dining room window.

A number of war medals belonging to the 86-year-old victim were taken including two Victorian naval silver long service medals one which includes “Chief Steward Winfield” engraved on the rim, a silver china medal with “Luck now” relief bar on the ribbon, an Egypt medal bar with “Alexandria 1881”, and a George V Good Conduct and Long Service silver medal.

A significant amount of jewellery was also stolen including wedding rings, necklaces and bracelets, pearls, cufflinks and broaches, as well as an Omega watch, silver cutlery and numerous old pound/shilling notes.

A witness has described seeing an unknown man in the front room of the property at around 6.30pm and police enquires are ongoing.

PC Emma Leadbeater, of Operation Remedy, commented: “This is a callous offence in which an elderly man has had his home broken into and a large amount of valuable and sentimental items have been stolen from him, including his war medals.

“We are committed to tackling burglary across and Avon and Somerset and will be doing all that we can to identify and apprehend the individual responsible and where possible return the stolen belongings.”

We’re asking for members of the public to keep an eye out on online selling sites for anyone selling items that match the description of the stolen belongings, and are also appealing to anyone who works in antique shops and pawnbrokers to call us with any relevant information.

Residents are encouraged to take note of the following burglary prevention advice, particularly regarding securing your home and boundaries, and looking out for one another including elderly neighbours.

Lock up and set the alarm, if you have one, at night as well as when you go out.

Lock all your windows and doors every time you leave your house – even if you are just in the garden – and remembering to double lock UPVC doors.

Remove valuables from view of ground floor windows.

Hide any high value items such as jewellery, handbags/wallets and passports etc and where possible store them in a properly secured and hidden safe or bank vault.

Keep entrances to your property easily visible by ensuring nearby hedges and trees are well maintained.

Ensure any side gates are securely locked to prevent unwanted access to the rear of your property.

Make sure boundaries to your property – including fencing and walls – are in a good state of repair.

If possible, install a visual burglar alarm.

Where possible install an outside security light, many of which are sensor activated.

Where possible, leave radios and lights in your house on a timer to make the property appear occupied.

Ensure you let trusted neighbours know when you are going away so they can keep an eye on your home.

Consider joining your local Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

If have any information that can help with our investigation please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220016326.