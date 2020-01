We need the public’s help to find wanted man Scott Oxenham.

The 23-year-old, from Bristol, is wanted for attempted robbery, breach of a court order and failing to attend court.

He’s known to frequent Bristol city centre as well as the Lawrence Weston area.

Oxenham is about 6ft 2ins tall and has dark brown hair.

The public are advised not to approach him but to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219234366.