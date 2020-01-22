Appeal over unexplained fire in Bath

We’re working with Avon Fire & Rescue Service to investigate the cause of a fire which led to the evacuation of around 20 homes in Bath last night, Tuesday 21 January.

The alarm was raised at about 11pm at Phoenix House, Northampton Street. The fire affected the stairwell of the five-storey block of flats causing smoke damage to communal areas. Thankfully, no one appears to have been injured.

St Mary’s Catholic Church and the British Red Cross assisted by providing shelter to the displaced residents. Bath & North East Somerset Council officers provided welfare support to residents affected by the fire. The council has temporarily rehoused two people and will continue to provide support for them.

Fire investigators and police Crime Scene Investigators will make an examination of the building today, Wednesday 22 January, while we also carry out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

If you have any information which could help to establish the cause of the fire, get in touch quoting reference 5220016666.