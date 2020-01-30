Appeal to local residents following spate of burglaries in North Somerset

We are asking residents to remain vigilant and report any vehicles or individuals acting suspiciously following a number of recent burglaries in North Somerset.

A total of seven properties in Nailsea and Tickenham have been burgled between 18 and 28 January with entry gained by smashing the windows at the rear of the property. Jewellery has been taken from a number of the properties and two cars have also been stolen.

A 25 year old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody. However, police enquiries remain ongoing.

The burglaries have predominantly occurred during the evening so we are appealing to local residents – particularly those who live on Clevedon Road in Tickenham – to remain watchful and report any vehicles or individuals acting suspiciously.

In light of these burglaries, we are encouraging the local community to take note of the following burglary prevention advice to ensure their homes and boundaries are secure.

Lock up and set the alarm, if you have one, at night as well as when you go out.

Lock all your windows and doors every time you leave your house – even if you are just in the garden – and remembering to double lock UPVC doors.

Make sure your door is locked by turning the key – some ‘paddle and stub’-handled doors might seem to be locked by lifting the handle, but can still be opened from the outside.

Hide all keys, including car keys out of sight and away from the front door letter box and consider fitting a letterbox cage.

Remove valuables from view of ground floor windows.

Hide any high value items such as jewellery, handbags/wallets and passports etc and where possible store them in a properly secured and hidden safe or bank vault.

Keep entrances to your property easily visible by ensuring nearby hedges and trees are well maintained.

Ensure any side gates are securely locked to prevent unwanted access to the rear of your property.

Make sure boundaries to your property – including fencing and walls – are in a good state of repair.

If possible, install a visual burglar alarm.

Where possible install an outside security light, many of which are sensor activated.

If you spot any suspicious activity or have any information which can help with our investigation, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219129829.