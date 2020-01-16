Appeal to reunite owners with their electric power tools

We need your help following a series of burglaries in the North Somerset area.



We have recovered a large number of electrical tools from a garage in Weston-super-Mare, which we are trying to reunite with their owners.



The garage is in Severn Road and it is believed that the items could have resulted from more than one burglary incident.



There have been a series of van break-ins in the North Somerset area over the past 12 months, where electrical power tools have been targeted.



The tools include: a Stihl chainsaw; a Kennedy professional retool tool box, a Makita holdall; angle grinder; a Makita cordless screwdriver; Makita circular saw; a JD Sports bag containing various items; a Stihl disc cutter; a Makita nail gun; a Makita jigsaw; a Makita disc sander; Paslode nail guns, plus other items.



We’re keen to hear from anyone who has had tools taken similar to those above.



Please contact us quoting reference 5219287205















Some of the items recovered