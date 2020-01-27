Appeal to trace stolen 46-year-old guitar – Bristol
Can you help us return a stolen 46-year-old guitar which belonged to the owner’s late father?
The black Keiper 12-string guitar in its case was stolen near to We the Curious in Anchor Road, Bristol, at about 11.40am on Wednesday 27 November.
The instrument is of great sentimental value to the 50-year-old homeless man it belongs to.
We’re keen to trace the person riding a bike in this CCTV image who may be able to help the investigation.
We also want to hear from anyone who may have been offered the guitar for sale.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219274327
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.