Appeal to trace stolen 46-year-old guitar – Bristol

Can you help us return a stolen 46-year-old guitar which belonged to the owner’s late father?

The black Keiper 12-string guitar in its case was stolen near to We the Curious in Anchor Road, Bristol, at about 11.40am on Wednesday 27 November.

The instrument is of great sentimental value to the 50-year-old homeless man it belongs to.

We’re keen to trace the person riding a bike in this CCTV image who may be able to help the investigation.

We also want to hear from anyone who may have been offered the guitar for sale.

If you can help, get in touch quoting reference 5219274327.