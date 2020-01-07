Bicycle security marking – framed for success

Police officers in North Somerset are encouraging those who had new bikes for Christmas to get them security marked.



On Saturday 26 January officers from the Worle beat team will be at Sainsbury’s carrying out security marking of bike frames – in an effort to deter thieves.



The bike marking will take place between 9am-3pm and bicycle owners are being urged to support event and get their bikes security marked.



PC Jason Way said: “Having a bike frame security marked will often deter opportunist thieves. It certainly helps us return stolen bikes to their owners.



“We’re sure many children and adults have had new bikes for Christmas – some quite expensive – so it makes sense to have them security marked.



“The event have proved extremely popular in the past and we hope people will support the next event at the end of the month,” said PC Way.