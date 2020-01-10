Body found during search for missing Kevin Lynch

A body has been found during the search for missing Kevin Lynch.

The body was found in the Cumberland Basin this morning shortly after 9am.

The family of Mr Lynch, who has been missing since 23 December, have been notified.

Formal ID of the body still has to be undertaken.

The search has now been called off but the police will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner who has been notified.

We would like to thank members of the public for their support and assistance during the search for Mr Lynch.