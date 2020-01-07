Bristol boy in court charged with burglary offences

A 16 year old boy from Staple Hill is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court later today charged with a number of burglary-related offences.

The boy is charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of driving without a licence and two counts of driving without insurance.

He was arrested yesterday (6 January) in connection with an incident in which two quadbikes were stolen from a property on Kingsleigh Park in Bristol on 2 January, and another incident in which a Yamaha motorbike was stolen from a property on Gages Road in Bristol on 6 January.

A 15 year old boy from Kingswood and a 14 year old boy from Kingswood were also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have been released under investigation.