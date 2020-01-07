CCTV appeal after assault – Taunton
We’re appealing for help to trace the man in this image as part of our investigation into an assault in Bridgwater.
It happened soon after 11.45pm on Saturday 16 November near the Tudor restaurant in St Mary’s Street. A 31-year-old man was assaulted by two others while walking home after an evening out. He was assessed by ambulance crews for a head injury but did not need hospital treatment.
A man has been voluntarily interviewed by officers in connection with the incident and the investigation continues.
We’re keen to speak to the man pictured, who was in the area at the time.
If you have any information which could help, get in touch quoting reference 5219265171.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.