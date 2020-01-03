CCTV appeal after high-value engagement ring stolen from couple

We’re asking for help to identify the two men in this CCTV clip in connection with the theft of a high-value diamond ring from an apartment in Bath.

The ring belonged to a 29-year-old man visiting Bath from Thailand, who’d planned to propose to his girlfriend on the trip.

Two men entered the premises, a holiday let in New King Street, at about 3.20pm on Monday 9 December and stole the ring which was in a brown box, along with a Gucci scarf, men’s brogue shoes, wireless headphones and a passport. We believe the items were carried out of the property in the victim’s Gucci holdall.

We want to identify the two men in the CCTV clip below in connection with this offence. Do you know who they are?

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219284109, or contact us through our website here