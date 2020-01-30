CCTV appeal after robbery in Bristol

We are seeking the public’s help with our investigation into a robbery in Sea Mills last week.

CCTV images of a man we wish to speak to in connection with the incident are being released today as part of our investigation.

A man entered the McColl’s convenience store, in Shirehampton Road, at about 7.30pm on Monday 20 January.

He threatened staff with a knife and made off with cash. No injuries were reported.

The man was described as wearing a black and white camouflage jacket, blue jeans, red / pink plimsolls, a dark grey hat, and dark grey gloves.

The man left the store and headed in the direction of Sylvan Way and the playing fields and therefore he may live close by.

We believe the man may have attempted the same offence on Friday 3 January at the same store, but he left before any offence was committed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101.