CCTV appeal over assault – Bristol
We’re asking for help after two men were assaulted in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Queens Road, Bristol.
A man spat at a passer-by and then spat at and punched a member of door staff who had intervened, before making off. The suspect was described as about 6ft tall and slim.
It happened at around 1am and was reported soon afterwards when patrolling police officers were flagged down.
Neither the first victim, aged 21, or the 24-year-old who was punched, required hospital treatment.
We’re keen to trace the two men in these images who were in the area at the time.
If you can help, get in touch quoting reference 5220000266.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.