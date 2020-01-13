CCTV appeal over assault – Bristol

We’re asking for help after two men were assaulted in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Queens Road, Bristol.

A man spat at a passer-by and then spat at and punched a member of door staff who had intervened, before making off. The suspect was described as about 6ft tall and slim.

It happened at around 1am and was reported soon afterwards when patrolling police officers were flagged down.

Neither the first victim, aged 21, or the 24-year-old who was punched, required hospital treatment.



Do you recognise these men?

We’re keen to trace the two men in these images who were in the area at the time.

If you can help, get in touch quoting reference 5220000266.