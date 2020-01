We want to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with a bank card fraud in Bedminster.

A stolen bank card was used to purchase items at a convenience store in West Street on Sunday 22 December at about 5.50pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5219294380.

If you want to provide information anonymously, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.