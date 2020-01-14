CCTV appeal over theft of 81-year-old’s purse
Officers investigating the theft of an 81-year-old woman’s purse are keen to trace the three people in these CCTV images.
The theft happened in Yate Shopping Centre between midday and 1pm on Wednesday 27 November.
Later the same day, between 1.45 and 2pm, one of the stolen bank cards was used in several shops in Keynsham.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219276415
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.