CCTV image released in search of Kevin Lynch

We’re releasing a CCTV image as part of our investigation into the disappearance of Kevin Lynch.

Kevin, 45, from Dublin, was visiting a friend in Portishead last month but failed to catch his flight home.

He has not been in contact with his family, friends or workplace since Sunday, 22 December.

Officers have established he travelled to Bristol and was in the Harbourside area of the city in the early hours of Monday, 23 December and have subsequently been searching the area today (Wednesday).

Have you seen missing Kevin Lynch?

Detective Inspector Richard Horsfall said: “Kevin’s disappearance is out of character and we’re increasingly concerned for his welfare, especially as he is not familiar with the area.

“A review of CCTV footage has established he turned left onto Hotwell Road from Canons Way at 2.51am on the Monday before Christmas.

“Were you out in Bristol in the early hours of that Monday? Do you recall seeing Kevin?

“If you have any information which could help our inquiry please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Kevin is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of muscular build, with short, dark brown hair and an Irish accent.

When last seen by his friends he was wearing a long black coat, blue shirt, grey trousers and brogue-style shoes.