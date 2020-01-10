CCTV issued in Kingswood robbery inquiry
We’re issuing images of clothing worn by two people we want to identify in connection with a robbery at a store in Kingswood last month.
At about 6.20am on Monday 16 December, two people went into Central Convenience Stores in Pound Road and assaulted a member of staff.
They stole cash from the till along with tobacco and alcohol, which they loaded into a heavy-duty plastic bag.
The member of staff was shaken but uninjured.
Two people – a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man – have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation while enquiries continue.
If you have any information which could help our inquiry, please call investigations on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219288978.