CCTV issued in Kingswood robbery inquiry

We’re issuing images of clothing worn by two people we want to identify in connection with a robbery at a store in Kingswood last month.

At about 6.20am on Monday 16 December, two people went into Central Convenience Stores in Pound Road and assaulted a member of staff.





They stole cash from the till along with tobacco and alcohol, which they loaded into a heavy-duty plastic bag.

The member of staff was shaken but uninjured.

Two people – a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man – have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation while enquiries continue.