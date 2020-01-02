Concern growing for missing Bristol woman Janet Ashlee

Concern is growing for a 62-year-old Bristol woman who has gone missing from her Easton home.

Janet Ashlee has not been seen since Saturday night. Although she went missing from her Battersea Road address on Saturday evening, she did speak to a relative the following morning but has not been in touch since.

She has not taken her car or her handbag, which is unusual. Janet is described as a white woman, about 5ft 3ins tall of large build with shoulder length curly brown/greying hair.

She has a Midlands accent and walks with a slight limp. She may appear depressed or withdrawn.

We would like Janet, or anyone spotting her, to contact us, quoting reference 5219298280.