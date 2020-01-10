Criminal damage reports in Wincanton
We are appealing for information after swastikas were painted on buildings in Wincanton.
Incidents of criminal damage have been reported in Blackmore Close, Southgate Drive, Lawrence Hayes, Thornwell Lane and the Moor Lane A303 underpath.
We believe the symbols were painted at sometime between December 31 and January 5.
House-to-house enquiries are ongoing.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220000984
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.