Dashcam appeal over Taunton collision

We’re asking for anyone with dashcam footage of a collision in Silk Mills, Taunton to come forward.

The collision, involving a single decker bus and a blue Mitsubishi Colt, happened just after 8am on Monday 6 January.

Thankfully no one was injured in the incident, although several people were shaken.

If you have any information or footage which could help, get in touch, quoting ref 5220003651.