Dashcam appeal over Taunton collision
We’re asking for anyone with dashcam footage of a collision in Silk Mills, Taunton to come forward.
The collision, involving a single decker bus and a blue Mitsubishi Colt, happened just after 8am on Monday 6 January.
Thankfully no one was injured in the incident, although several people were shaken.
If you have any information or footage which could help, get in touch, quoting ref 5220003651.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220003651