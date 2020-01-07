Did you witness Bridgwater GBH?
We’re appealing for witnesses to a GBH in Bridgwater on Sunday (5 January).
A man in his 40s and a teenage boy were attacked in the Cranleigh Gardens area by a number of people with weapons.
The incident happened at about 9pm.
The teenage boy sustained a fractured jaw while the man sustained minor injuries to his body.
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on bail.
If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information which could help our inquiry, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220003446.