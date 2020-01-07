Did you witness Bridgwater GBH?

We’re appealing for witnesses to a GBH in Bridgwater on Sunday (5 January).

A man in his 40s and a teenage boy were attacked in the Cranleigh Gardens area by a number of people with weapons.

The incident happened at about 9pm.

The teenage boy sustained a fractured jaw while the man sustained minor injuries to his body.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on bail.