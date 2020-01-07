Did you witness collision which left man with serious injuries?

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision on the A371.

It happened on Prestleigh Hill, at the entrance to the Bath and West Showground, Shepton Mallet, at about 6.15am on Saturday 4 January.

The collision involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa travelling towards Evercreech and a white Ford Transit pulling out of the showground.

The 19-year-old man driving the Corsa suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers are keen to hear from you if you saw the collision or the manner of driving in the moments beforehand. Police also want you to get in touch if you have any dashcam footage which could help the investigation.